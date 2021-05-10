Coko Of SWV Reveals She Witnessed Tragic Event Leading Up To Verzuz With Xscape

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

SWV and Xscape held serve as two prominent girl groups of the ’90s on Saturday night (May 8). During their Verzuz celebration for Mother’s Day weekend, the two groups dusted off classic hits, songs they guest featured on, and in the case of Xscape’s Kandi Burruss, songs she helped write and turn into massive smash hits.

However, fans noticed throughout the night something was off with the energy of Coco from SWV. While social media chatter summed it up as the vocalist wanting her voice to be heard on the Verzuz stage, Coco revealed something far more serious was the reason behind her initial look on stage.

Following the event, she posted a photo of her family on Instagram and revealed she’d witnessed a woman being shot multiple times outside of her hotel room in Atlanta.

“Last night as I’m preparing for Verzuz, a lady was shot outside my hotel window,” she wrote. “To see & hear the four shots, see her laying on the ground and all the blood was unbelievable!!”

She continued, “Thennnn…I get to the venue and had a really bad anxiety attack! Literally crying & screaming. Yeah y’all saw me looking uncomfortable & irritated during the first half but, if it wasn’t for my son @jayyemichael @ynottamiya & @mrljb I probably wouldn’t have been out there at all. Thank you for calming me down & understanding my mental. I love y’all to the fullest!! I always say most won’t care to understand but when you get those that do cherish them!!”

The condition of the woman is currently unknown.

The two groups went through decades of classic singles throughout the three-hour telecast. Fans heard favorites such as “Weak,” “Rain,” “I’m So Into You,” “Right Here,” “Can We” and “Anything (Wu-Tang Remix)” from SWV and “The Arms of the One Who I Love,” “Work Me Slow,” “Just Kickin’ It,” “My Little Secret,” “Understanding” and more from Xscape.

You can relive the battle in full below.

