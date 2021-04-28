Bakari Sellers Talks Body Cam Footage & Police Shooting Laws With Andrew Brown Jr.’s Case [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Bakari Sellers​ shares what we know about Andrew Brown Jr.​’s case and informs us of police shootings and body cam footage. After Bakari Sellers demanded the bodycam footage to be released, he isn’t confident that it will be released. He breaks down laws in North Carolina and shares what he knows about the officers involved in this situation. He calls it the most unique circumstances he’s ever been in.

