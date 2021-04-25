Inside Vanessa And Natalia Bryant’s Emotional Mother’s Day Inspired Vogue And Bulgari Campaign

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

When it comes to mother-daughter goals, Vanessa and Natalia Bryant are it. The mother-daughter duo is known for publically expressing their love and admiration for each other through Instagram, and last week they made us all emotional upon the release of their latest for Bulgari and Vogue, just in time for Mother’s Day.

The short film, entitled A Mother’s Legacy, “shares an intimate glance into their special relationship, revealing how they inspire, motivate and empower one another,” People explained. The 1-minute Bulgari campaign video was shot at a Beachwood Canyon home in Los Angeles and featured the Bryant ladies wearing the brand’s B.zero1, Divas’ Dream, and Serpenti jewelry. The video starts off with Natalia, 18, speaking with the utmost respect for her mother. “People may not remember what you did or may not remember what you said, but they will remember how you made them feel,” she gushed.

“That’s the lesson that I’ve carried throughout my life,” she continued. “You’re the strongest person I’ve ever known. We connect on a whole different level, and I feel like that’s rare in mother-daughter relationships. “

“you are not only just an amazing daughter, but an amazing friend. You’re like the constant North Star to all your friends. … No matter what, you’re always there, and they can always rely on you and count on you.” Vanessa shared the short film to her Instagram page, captioning the film with a sweet message in honor of Mother’s Day. “Leave a legacy. It’s not just a mother’s love but the legacy we leave behind,” she wrote. “I loved having the opportunity to spend time with my daughter Natalia while doing this campaign. I love you Thank you Vanessa, 38, returned the admiration to her teenage daughter, telling her, “I wish that I had someone like you when I was growing up.” She continued,Vanessa shared the short film to her Instagram page, captioning the film with a sweet message in honor of Mother’s Day. “Leave a legacy. It’s not just a mother’s love but the legacy we leave behind,” she wrote. “I loved having the opportunity to spend time with my daughter Natalia while doing this campaign. I love you @NataliaBryant Thank you @voguemagazine and @bulgari for this amazing experience on this Mother’s Day! Thankful for this time. Thankful for this footage. Thankful for this bond.”

Natalia also shared an adorable flick from the shoot of the two holding each other while touting the most loving smiles. “I’m so grateful to have had the opportunity to express the appreciation and admiration that I have for my mother and the legacy she has bestowed upon me,” Natalia wrote as one of the captions. Forever grateful for what you’ve taught me. I love you @vanessabryant.”

Love these two!

Inside Vanessa And Natalia Bryant’s Emotional Mother’s Day Inspired Vogue And Bulgari Campaign was originally published on hellobeautiful.com