Hot Spot: Black Rob’s Manager Calls Out Diddy Over His Passing [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Baby Blue of Pretty Ricky put an update on his social media of the shooting. He says that he has to learn how to walk and breathe again. Diddy is being called out by Black Rob’s manager. Even though Diddy has stepped up to pay for his funeral, clearly it’s not enough. Black Rob’s manager says that it’s too late to help now because he’s gone.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE