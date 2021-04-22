Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther Talks About the Investigation of the Fatal Shooting of Columbus Teen Ma’Khia Bryant

A full investigation is pending following the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant by a Columbus Police Officer.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther sat down and talked with Magic 95.5’s own Divine Martino to talk about this tragic loss to the community and her family, “I’m not just the mayor I’m a dad as well. I have a daughter and the city is grieving the loss of that 16-year-old and lifting that family up in our thoughts and prayers. We released the officer’s body-worn camera footage as soon as we could in record time. We thought it was very important to be as transparent and responsible as possible and we will release additional information soon.”

He goes on to express how the loss of a 16-year-old girl weighs heavy on him as a father and a leader of the Columbus community.

“What led to a 16-year-old girl to believe her only option was to resolve a dispute with a knife. I promise to you that and our community is that we will address both of these questions in a transparent and responsible way.” – Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther

Hear this exclusive interview in its entirety:

