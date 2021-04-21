Here Are Our Reactions To The Derek Chauvin Trial [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

After a three-week trial, Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all three charges. He was found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter for the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Though they all agree yesterday is not the end of the fight, it was great to see some justice. The Rickey Smiley Morning Show discusses their opinions and initial reactions to the verdict of yesterday’s trial.

