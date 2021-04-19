Diddy Offers Tribute To Black Rob: “You Will Truly Be Missed!”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

One day after Harlem rapper Black Rob passed away at the age of 51, his former Bad Boy boss Diddy shared a brief tribute to him on Instagram.

“Rest in power King @therealblackrob!” Diddy captioned on Sunday (April 18). “As I listen to your records today there’s one thing that they all have in common! You have made millions of people all over the world feel good and dance! You are one of a kind! GOD BLESS! Love. You will be truly missed!!!”

The post comes as numerous artists and peers paid respects to the Harlem rapper and others held scrutiny for Diddy for not helping him when he was down. According to Mark Curry, another former Bad Boy rapper who was close to Rob, Diddy had been in contact with him attempting to get him right.

Rob died at an Atlanta-area hospital on Saturday (April 17). The “Whoa!” creator had recently been hospitalized for various health ailments and revealed he was homeless. A GoFundMe had been established to help get him back on his feet but fell short of its $50,000 goal.

In a video clip shared not long after the death of DMX on April 9, Rob revealed how dire his health situation was.

“Oh man, I’ve been dealing with this for five years,” he explained. “Four strokes … I don’t know what to tell you man. Sh*t is crazy. This shit is hard. I don’t got no house to live in — except maybe an apartment. Me and my man be trying to get together. I’m telling you man, this shit is strange.”

“It’s hard, you know what I’m saying? I don’t know what the people want to do, what the people going to say. I need some rest, man. Really, man. I need some rest. My side is killing me. Oh sh*t. I don’t want to talk about it no more.”

Curry was with Rob when he passed and revealed he and Diddy as well as Rob had a conversation not long before the Life Story rapper died.

“Puff, I ain’t talked to Puff in 15 years — we talked today,” Curry said. “This is the beginning of a new us. Rob made sure he knew what he had to do before he parted this world to make sure we all alright and that’s what he did. Bad boy for life, yo.”

Rob grew to prominence in the late ’90s and helped steer the Bad Boy ship not long after Puff’s Forever album failed to do the numbers of its predecessor, No Way Out and Mase retired. He gained cultural significance in 2000 with the release of “Whoa!”.

