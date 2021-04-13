Jeff Johnson Breaks Down What A “Routine Stop” Looks Like For Black People [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Losing Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota has Jeff Johnson thinking about the similarities a “routine stop” has when it comes to black people in this country. Police are routinely overly aggressive with their force, weapons, and authority with black people. In other police news, Maryland is taking a stance to make a change with its law enforcement and what it looks like. Listen to Jeff break down the initial purpose of police departments in this country.

