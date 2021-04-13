Gary’s Tea: DMX’s Family Clears Rumors Surrounding His Passing [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

While fans, friends, and family mourn the loss of the rap icon DMX, there are many rumors circulating his death. There have been plenty of GoFundMes pretending to be in support of his funeral and hospital costs and there’s also the rumor of Jay-Z and Beyonce’ buying his masters for his children. Gary has the tea on what his family had to say about these allegations in a statement.

