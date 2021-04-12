Hot Spot: DMX To Be Honored With A Statue In His Hometown Yonkers, New York [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

As we mourn the loss of DMX, his family is preparing to get his homegoing services together. The mayor of DMX’s hometown, Yonkers, New York has offered to have his public service at Yonkers Raceway, which is the city’s largest venue. He is also planning to build a statue of DMX in his honor. Hear Da Brat shares a clip of a recent interview where DMX shared some of his thoughts about passing.

