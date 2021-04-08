Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

State lawmakers passed a bill that ends life sentences without parole for juveniles.

The measure, The Juvenile Restoration Act, passed with bipartisan support.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The bill also allows courts to reconsider sentences for juveniles who have spent a minimum of 20 years in prison and are no longer a danger to the public.

The act now heads to Gov. Larry Hogan’s desk.

Source: CBS Baltimore

SEE ALSO: 12 Mass Vaccination Sites To Be Open In Maryland By The End Of April

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Maryland Lawmakers Pass Bill To End Life Sentences For Juveniles was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: