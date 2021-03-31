Gary’s Tea: Donnie McClurkin Says He’s Going To Be Alone For The Rest Of His Life [VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

In Donnie McClurkin’s upcoming episode of UNCENSORED on TV One, he really opens up about his life. He shared that he feels like he’s missing out on the life of having a family and being a dad. In other news, Halle Berry settled in her child support case and will be required to pay her baby daddy half the amount of the amount as before.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE