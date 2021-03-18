DJ D-Nice Celebrates One Year Of Club Quarantine With Live 24 Hour Set [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been one year since DJ D-Nice made quarantine life a little easier when it first began. Instagram’s favorite DJ, DJ D-Nice is celebrating that one-year anniversary by taking it back to Instagram and doing a live set for 24 hours straight. He also premiered his latest single with Ne-Yo and talks about his latest album that’s on the way. Don’t miss out on the details of the next Club Quarantine, listen to the interview above!

