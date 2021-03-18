Silk Sonic Shares Their Inspiration On Forming The Group & Making “Real Music” [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Bruno Mars and Anderson.Paak has teamed together to form a supergroup titled, “Silk Sonic.” After petitioning to perform at the 2021 Grammy’s, the group had one of the people’s choice performances honoring Little Richard, with a retro vibe.

Silk Sonic joins The Rickey Smiley Morning Show to discuss how and why they decided to form a group, making music that may not fit the times, and their plans for performing in the future.

