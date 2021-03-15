Gary’s Tea: Was Kirk Franklin Wrong For Cursing Out His Son?! [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Today’s tea is pretty juicy and it’s looking like there may be a revolution. Kirk Franklin was exposed by his own son when a clip went viral of the two going back and forth. Kerrion Franklin, 32, shared in his caption that he’s been outcasted by his family and doesn’t even know where they live. The voice on the recording is allegedly identified as Kirk Franklin being heard cursing saying, “I’ll put my foot in your a**,” and “I will break your neck ni***, don’t you ever disrespect me.”

Was Kirk Franklin wrong for cursing out his son? Listen to the Rickey Smiley Morning Show react to the situation between the gospel singer and his son.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE