Is Rihanna Adding Fenty Hair To Her Growing Empire?

She’s all the way up! First Rihanna changed the makeup game with Fenty Beauty. Then she tapped into the skincare industry with Fenty Skin. Now according to recently filed documents, instead of your edges being snatched, our Bajan Bad Gal will encourage new growth with Fenty Hair.

While we have no details from the serial entrepreneur, according to the trademark details, Fenty Hair will consist of “Non-medicated hair care preparations; Non-medicated dandruff shampoo; Hair styling preparations; Hair straightening preparations; Hair relaxing preparations; Hair waving preparations; Non-medicated hair restoration lotions; Hair bleaching preparations; Hair coloring preparations; Hair glitter.”

Rihanna is hitting us off with a full collection including hair dye! After shaking the beauty table, it looks like the Fenty brand is coming for haircare in a whole new way. The Fenty franchise is currently thriving in all of its respected lanes, despite talks of postponing production of her LVMH X Fenty Fashion House. Somewhere in the near future, there will be an activewear brand as well.

Honestly, music doesn’t look like it’s on the menu for Rihanna anytime soon. She has a knack for building lucrative businesses and it feels like positioning the Fenty franchise as a top-selling brand is her priority. I’m not mad at her! Whether it’s through music or products, we’re still experiencing Rihanna’s artistry. What do you think? Would you be a consumer of the upcoming Fenty Hair brand?

