Here Was Eva’s Reaction To Janice Dickinson’s Nose Comment On America’s Next Top Model [WATCH]

After discussing defending Lil Kim’s appearance on The Undressing Room Podcast with L’orel and Dominique Da Diva, Eva shared a story about when someone judged her appearance. She shared that after winning America’s Next Top Model, Janice Dickinson, a judge on the show told her to get her nose fixed. Listen to hear her reaction to the comment and how she felt about being judged after her win.

