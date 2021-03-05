Gary’s Tea: Can We Really Compare Chloe Bailey To Beyonce’? [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Beyonce’s daddy in all in the blogs, and it’s not for a good thing. Media personality, Leah Henry interviewed Mathew Knowles and he spilled all of the lemonade. Leah explained that since Chloe is technically Bey’s protégé, people normally make comparisons and insinuate that she’s the next Queen Bey. Clearly, Daddy Knowles was not feeling his daughter being compared to the young artist and called fans idiots. Hear Gary and The Rickey Smiley Morning Show debate whether we can compare Chloe Bailey to Beyonce’.

