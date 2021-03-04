Front Page News: QAnon Conspiracy Theory Suspected To Breach Capitol Hill [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Eva explains the importance of March 4 and why some Trump supporters believe that it’s not over for their president. Also if you were expecting another COVID relief bill, you may want to listen up. Everyone this round will not be eligible to get another stimulus check. If you’re a teacher looking for the vaccine, then you’re in luck because Biden wants teachers pushed to the front of the line.

