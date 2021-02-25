Charlamagne Tha God Says Actor LaKeith Standfield Needs Medical Help [Video]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

One of the culture’s biggest voices is in a tit-for-tat with another celebrity. This time Charlamagne Tha God is at it with LaKeith Stanfield.

As spotted on Hot New Hip Hop the media personality is now embroiled in a war of pettiness with the actor. Years back the Monk’s Corner, South Carolina native had addressed him directly in 2019 when the thespian had made some very direct comments regarding Black media where he specifically called out outlets like The Breakfast Club, Worldstar, and Lipstick Alley. “It’s a fact that a lot of these platforms are usually or tend to be feeding grounds for negative reinforcement toward BLACK ‘nonconformists,’” he posted on Instagram. “They bolster faux vanity and hold a white supremacist’s scope over black men and women often highlighting negative attributes and downplaying mind-expanding ones. They serve as bottomless coward consumption pits and digital, audio, or otherwise slave mentality [sic] museums.”

Fast forward to 2021 Lenard found a way to thread in his own criticism at Stanfield during a recent interview with Daniel Kaluuya when discussing Judas and The Black Messiah. Naturally, this got back to LaKeith prompting him to point a gun at a picture of shock jock via Instagram. The Shaderoom posted a video about their Impossible Burger beef and Charlamagne made sure to clarify his stance in the comment section. “I wish y’all would have kept the most important part of this video in and that’s when I said Pray for that brother and please get that brother some help,” he wrote. “He’s clearly got some issues that he needs to deal with. Waving a gun at someone’s picture on social media when you on the verge of being one of the biggest stars in Hollywood is not normal. Law enforcement is always monitoring these sites waiting for us to slip up. The people who love him need to get that brother some help.”

You can see the exchange that prompted the tension below.

Photo: Shareif Ziyadat

was originally published on hiphopwired.com