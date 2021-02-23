What’s Trending?! Is Age Really Nothing But A Number? [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Lionel Richie is trending in the news and people are chatting about his love life. The 71-year-old R&B singer is now trending all over social media because of the age gap between his new girlfriend Lisa Parigi, who is 40. Since both parties are grown, does the age gap really matter?

There’s always that saying “age ain’t nothing but a number” but does it matter when it comes to an age gap? We ask our listeners what they think about an age gap and does age matters.

