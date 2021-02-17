Entertainment News
Kodak Black Turns Up For Donald Trump, Flaunts New “Trump Ties” Ring [Video]

Cloned into a MAGA ally or nah?

Slim Kodak Black

Kodak Black has proven once again that you can be physically free but still be mentally enslaved. He made it clear that he is riding with his benefactor until the wheels fall off. 

As spotted on Hot New Hip Hop the Pompano Beach, Florida native is now out of prison and seems to be living his best free life. On January 19, 2021, former President Donald Trump commuted Kodak Black’s sentence for his 2020 conviction. Since then he has shown his forever gratitude to the besmirched politician via social media posts but he recently did the most during an interview with Fat Joe.

On the newest installment of the Fat Joe Show, the “ZeZe” rapper was joined by his lawyer Bradford Cohen to discuss his sentence, his commitment to criminal justice reform, and more. While their talk track aligned with his prior announcements of helping others he took the opportunity to show his allegiance to 45. At the 19:30 minute mark, the man now known as Bill Kapri raised his hand to the camera to flaunt a new ring for Joe and all of his viewers to see. “You see what it say?” he boastfully. “Trump Ties.”

Naturally, Kodak continues to show all his teeth in the delight of being a free man but he still faces charges of criminal sexual assault in Florence, South Carolina, which prosecutors are looking to “aggressively” pursue. You can see the interview below.

