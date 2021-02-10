What’s Trending?! What’s The Stupidest Thing You’ve Done That You Regret [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Tessica Brown, infamously known as Gorilla Glue Girl, has social media glued to their phones to watch the saga between her, her baby hairs, and her ponytail. This 40-year-old Lousiana teacher went viral for putting gorilla glue on her hair when she ran out of Got2B Glue hairspray. Since this incident, she has cut off her hair and is headed to LA for a doctor to help her out.

Though it was a dumb decision, we’ve all done dumb things. What’s something dumb you’ve done that you still regret.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE