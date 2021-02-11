Van Jones Says He Felt “Ambushed” By ‘The View’ Interview

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Van Jones is sharing his thoughts on the now-viral interview he had with The View, namely co-host Sunny Hostin.

As previously reported, on Friday (Feb 5) Van Jones was a guest on The View, and things did not go well for him. The CNN political analyst got called out for his flip-flopping opinions of Donald Trump, and it was quite entertaining for those tired of his tap-dancing antics on national television.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“There are those who really accuse you of being an opportunist, a chameleon, so to speak, who provided a racial cover for former disgraced, twice-impeached, President Trump … People in the black community don’t trust you anymore. What is your response?” Hostin asked him before fellow co-host Ana Navarro followed up by saying: “You’ve lost a lot of people who trusted you, and who saw you as a voice, because of the positions you took during Trump.”

.@VanJones68 defends himself against criticism over giving Trump credit for his work in the Black community, despite publicly disapproving other actions by Trump: “I’m never going to apologize for putting the interest of people at the bottom first.” https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/5SDfUVSl4P — The View (@TheView) February 5, 2021

According to Page Six, according to a source Van Jones, who appeared on the show to promote his new documentary, “The Reunited States,” produced with The View co-host Meghan McCain felt “blindsided” by the interview before calling it “unprofessional” altogether.

“He felt like they were rude, and he was completely blindsided by how they questioned him. He was not happy about how the interview went. It was unprofessional,” a TV source told the publication. “[Van] expected a friendly environment, and I don’t think Meghan even knew there was anything controversial about him. It was how they asked the questions that were off-putting. It was shocking how intolerant they were.”

Another source was quoted as stating Jones was “livid” about the abrupt turn the interview took before noting that co-host Megan McCain was also blindsided by her co-hosts’ confrontational approach. The source also revealed that Jones allegedly “screamed at producers” over the segment, a statement that show producers vehemently deny stating that the interaction with Jones both before and after the show was “professional” before adding that they felt he “held his own.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“This is nonsense. None of the producers heard from Van after his appearance. He more than held his own, and clearly, you have to be ready for anything when you come to ‘The View,’” the producers said.

Van Jones, who took to Twitter in a since-deleted tweet to express his reaction to the interview stated that the segment reflected the greater need for his documentary to help those with differing opinions to learn how to coexist, before posting his full response to both Hostin and Narro’s tough questions pointing out that his “flip-flopping” is a result of soundbites passed online versus people learning to research the full conversations.

“I was there to promote a film … about people listening across the lines of difference,” Van Jones wrote. “Ironically, the need for the film was made more apparent by some of the co-hosts. There was a lot of buzz yesterday about my appearance on The View. One of the things I pointed out was how things I say get taken out of context and sensationalized. Social media proved my point yesterday.”

There was a lot of buzz yesterday about my appearance on @TheView. One of the things I pointed out was how things I say get taken out of context and sensationalized. Social media proved my point yesterday. Here’s what I actually said, in case you didn't have the chance to hear: https://t.co/7SqkUygFgb pic.twitter.com/1uNqcbZ992 — Van Jones (@VanJones68) February 6, 2021

Check out Van Jones’s full interview on The View below.

DON’T MISS IT…

Hot Spot: People Call Out Van Jones For Mistaking Mary J. Blige Song For Beyonce’ [WATCH]

The CDC May Consider Requiring Negative COVID-19 Test For Domestic Air Travel

For The Lovers: The Ultimate Valentine’s Day Playlist

6 photos

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Van Jones Says He Felt “Ambushed” By ‘The View’ Interview was originally published on hiphopwired.com