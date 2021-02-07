Cardi B Responds To Claims Of Lifting “Up” Hook: “It’s Like Six Of Ya’ll Saying It”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

When it comes to keeping it real, Cardi B is the OG so when a few underground rappers tried to accuse the Bronx-bred rapper of biting, she took to social media to clear her name.

On Friday (Feb. 5), the “WAP” rapper took to Instagram to dispel rumors that she lifted the hook from her latest single, “Up” from the six artists who claim that they all came up with the same hook she used in the song, including New Jersey rappers Mir Pesos and Mir Fontane. As previously reported, the underground rappers who accused the Bardi of ripping off their single “Stuck”— to which Cardi denied by showing her song files dated August 7 in her Instagram Stories.

“From August 7th … I been working on this. Sorry lil boy never hurd of you,” Cardi wrote.

After additional accusations, including some from other rappers accusing Cardi B of beat jacking, Cardi B took to Instagram Live to refute the commonality claims while stating that she hasn’t heard of any of the rappers claiming she bit their hooks.

“I am the type of person, I don’t like going to court… If I jack something from somebody,” she’d pay them. But she later added, “If you’re feeling a certain type of way, we can take it to court. I don’t give a f–k… Get the f–k out of here.”

And for those who called out the “Press” rapper for allegedly stealing their beat for her new hit single, Cardi schools them with a quick lesson of how beat selection for major artists work.

“Listen, yall claiming I took ya’ll beat needs to take that up with your producer,” Cardi B said. “I get thousands of producers every day sending me and my team folders of beats and they do that to everyone in the game, that’s how CJ’s WHoopty ended up sounding like King Von. I was going to put out a song I loved with my last album and right when I was getting ready to drop it, someone else dropped with the same beat. Was I mad-yes, but that’s how some producers do.”

Check out the clip and her video for “Up” below.

