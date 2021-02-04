Front Page News: Canada Is The First Country To Declare The Proud Boys A Terrorist Group [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Though the Senate didn’t completely agree with the stimulus plan, the new president isn’t backing down. Joe Biden says he’s open to making changes to the plan he’s keeping his promises to the American people by giving people $1,400 stimulus checks.

In other news, Canada is making history and doing the right thing. They are the first country to declare the Proud Boys as a terrorist group.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE