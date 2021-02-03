Hot Spot: Alexa Is Getting A New Voice For The Super Bowl…It’s The Sexiest Man Alive [VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

R. Kelly’s associate is pleading guilty to hindering the R&B star’s case. His buddy admitted to bribing a witness with money. In Super Bowl news, Michael B. Jordan’s voice will be featured in a Google Alexa commercial.

Jermaine Dupri will star in the latest episode of My Rhythm and My Blues where he will discuss his major hits with Mariah Carey, Usher, TLC, and more!

