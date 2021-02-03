Chiefs Demarcus Robinson & Daniel Kilgore Placed On COVID-19 List After Barber Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

A pre-Super Bowl haircut could spell doom for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Monday (Feb.1), head coach Andy Reid announced that the Kansas City Chiefs placed wide receiver Demarcus Robinson and center, Daniel Kilgore, on the COVID-19/reserve list. Reid didn’t share many details at the time, but it was clear that both players came into contact who tested positive for the virus.

Andy Reid and why the offensive line never panics. #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/LKB3F8guo8 — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) February 2, 2021

Tuesday (Feb.2), The Daily News revealed that a barber the team used to get their players Super Bowl-fresh tested positive for COVID-19 putting both Robinson and Kilgore’s status for the game in jeopardy, the NFL Network reports. Before being allowed into the Chiefs team facility, the barber tested negative for five consecutive days, but a Sunday (Jan.31) rapid test was “delayed briefly because of a line of friends and family also getting tested.” Hence, the team allowed him to enter the facility to cut hair before his positive test result came in.

Kilgore reportedly was the first player in line for a haircut when the barber’s positive test result came back. He was immediately removed from the Kansas City Chief’s facility but informed the team he also cut Robinson’s hair as well. According to reports, both players wore masks while getting their hair cuts, and the barber was rocking double PPE (personal protective equipment) while cutting Kilgore’s hair.

Due to the proximity and the duration of time both players spent with the barber, they are considered a close contact per CDC rules and require a mandatory minimum of five days of isolation. Both players could not practice with the team on Monday, but both have tested negative for the coronavirus so far, and if they continue to do so, they will be eligible to play in the game.

The NFL is serious about playing the big game on February 7 and has firmly stated that any player from the Chiefs or Buccaneers that tests positive for COVID-19 will not be eligible to play in Super Bowl LV. Per the NFL Network, leading up to the Super Bowl, players have been tested twice daily, and no players have tested positive on either team, including after Monday’s round of testing.

We hope COVID-19 doesn’t end up being a factor in determining the Super Bowl outcome. It will also be one of the biggest stories ever if a haircut turned out to be the best defense in stopping the Kanas City Chiefs.

Photo: Jamie Squire / Getty

Chiefs Demarcus Robinson & Daniel Kilgore Placed On COVID-19 List After Barber Tests Positive For Coronavirus was originally published on cassiuslife.com