Method Man’s Wife Has Some Words For Wendy Williams

Tamika Smith, Method Man’s wife is finally speaking out on the claims that Wendy Williams had an alleged one-night stand with her husband. In a lengthy Instagram post, Tamika says Wendy is obsessed with her family and is seeking attention to boost her ratings.

Wendy has yet to comment on Mrs. Smith’s statement. Who do you believe?

