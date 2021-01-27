FEMA Giving Maryland More Than $219M In COVID-19 Vaccine Federal Funding

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The state of Maryland is the recipient of more than $219.5 million in federal funding from FEMA to cover COVID-19 vaccine distribution costs.

That means the Maryland Department of Health will be able to deal with costs associated with emergency protective measures to store, handle, transport, distribute and administer vaccines to the public.

This funding will support sites statewide through April 30, 2021.

