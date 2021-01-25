Black Excellence: UCLA Gymnast Nia Dennis Stuns With Viral Floor Routine Incorporating Kendrick Lamar and 2Pac

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Gymnastics is one of those sports where not too many people understand the scoring aspect of the competition, but we all know what greatness looks like when we see it! That is exactly what happened with viral gymnast sensation Nia Dennis over the weekend, as Twitter erupted with praise as she went viral for all the right reasons.

In the video posted from UCLA Gymnastics, the viral routine incorporates music from 2Pac, Kendrick Lamar, and even some Souja Boy with a mix of amazing athleticism and incredible flips. People can’t get enough, with the video racking up over 5 million views since being posted.

Alright I finally got around to watching Nia Dennis’ routine and DAAAMNN 🤯🔥🔥 Girl got me screaming into my phone at midnight. You deserve ALL the shine for this work of art. https://t.co/kyfvDAnlSe — Ally Vega (@ItsAllyVega) January 25, 2021

Here's your daily moment of WOW: a 9.95 score for this phenomenal, joyous, ferocious floor routine by UCLA gymnast Nia Dennis! https://t.co/g21YyFLU7I — Joshua Johnson (@NBCJoshua) January 24, 2021

thank you thank you thank you 😇😌✊🏾 https://t.co/OtwG0brEUa — Nianation💎 (@DennisNia) January 24, 2021

