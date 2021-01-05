The Show
Hot Spot: Nicki Minaj Faces Lawsuit & Kenneth Petty’s Alleged Rape Victim Says They Are Harassing Her [WATCH]

Nicki Minaj just had her baby and is already facing so much negativity.  The rapper is facing a lawsuit over the song “Rich Sex” for $200 million. A Queens rapper, Jawara Headley claims the queen ripped off after he played it for her.   He says that the song copies not only the words but “similar music, musical notes, musical arrangement, musical beats and musical rhythm.”

On top of that, Kenneth Petty’s alleged rape victim comes forward.  Hear Da Brat break out these stories and more.

 

