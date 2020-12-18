True Crime Miniseries On Rick James In Development

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Rick James may have landed on the radars of some people due to the classic skit on Chappelle’s Show, but the real ones know his legacy is far greater than that. A new true crime limited series is now in development that will examine the life and legacy of the late singer and songwriter.

Deadline reports that the series Super Freak, a working title thus far, is in development with Universal Content Productions, which is owned by Universal Studio Group. Ty James, the daughter of the Buffalo, N.Y. artist, has been named as the executive producer of the project.

From Deadline:

Written and executive produced by McKinnon, Super Freak (wt) is described as a funkadelic mix of music biopic and true crime. It chronicles Rick James’ plans for a comeback in the early 1990s amidst a heated trial that threatened to destroy his legacy. The story will touch on timely themes of race, privilege, and the gray area of image vs. reality for celebrities.

“We are truly ecstatic about this new project with UCP and extremely excited to work with the writer Randy McKinnon,” Ty James offered in a press statement. “We are confident he can give the fans exactly what they have been waiting on, plus some. This will be a magic carpet ride, with ups and downs, joys and pain — a story of perseverance and tenacity, with the music being the greatest navigation system. Get ready for the ride of your lives — the story of James A. Johnson, AKA Rick James!”

As of now, a network or streaming service has yet to pick up the project.

