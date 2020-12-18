Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

via GospelGoodies.com:

Tasha Cobbs Leonard has been named Billboard’s Top Gospel Artist of the Decade.

The news comes after Billboard released its year-end and Decade-end charts for 2010-2020. In addition to landing the title of Top Gospel Artist, Cobbs was also named Top Female Gospel Artist for the third year in a row.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

One of the songs that thrust Cobbs forward to this monumental accomplishment was “Break Every Chain” which just went platinum this year. She also earned her third Gold certification this year for her no. 1 single “You Know My Name.” Her current single “In Spite of Me” featuring Ciara is already in the Top 20 Gospel Radio chart — it’s the fasting rising song of her career.

Kudos!

RELATED NEWS: Tasha Cobbs Leonard Launches Athletic Apparel Line For Women With Curves [VIDEO]

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Tasha Cobbs Leonard Named Billboard’s Top Gospel Artist Of The Decade was originally published on getuperica.com