First Look At Eddie Murphy’s Coming 2 America

Coming 2 America

Source: Amazon Studios / Amazon Studios

The Zamundan Royal Family is BACK in Coming 2 America! The sequel, which Amazon Studios will exclusively release globally on Prime Video March 5th, 2021, will star Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne, Shari Headley, with Wesley Snipes and James Earl Jones. Check out some of the first shots from the flick.

Coming 2 America

Source: Amazon Studios / Amazon Studios

Coming 2 America

Source: Amazon Studios / Amazon Studios

Coming 2 America

Source: Amazon Studios / Amazon Studios

Coming 2 America

Source: Amazon Studios / Amazon Studios

Coming 2 America

Source: Amazon Studios / Amazon Studios

Coming 2 America

Source: Amazon Studios / Amazon Studios

First Look At Eddie Murphy’s Coming 2 America  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

