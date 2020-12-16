Andre 3000 Shares Quick Lil’ Apple Pie Recipe With Meals On Wheels Atlanta

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Andre 3000 is not the most present or vocal artist on social media, but when he does grace the timeline it is of great importance. While still maintaining his aloof image, he briefly put away his flute to share a photo of his family’s classic apple pie recipe in support of Meals On Wheels Atlanta. The photo showcases a handwritten recipe titled “Quick Lil’ Apple Pie” with drawings inspired from the list of ingredients all crafted by the Atlanta native rapper himself.

In the caption, Three Stacks shares a message in support of Meals On Wheels Atlanta’s #PassItDown campaign. He takes a moment to acknowledge the differences in the way we will celebrate the holidays this year while stressing the importance of supporting our elders during these difficult times.

Andre’s hope of sharing his beloved family apple pie recipe while connecting with the organization is to bring awareness to the Meals On Wheels Atlanta “Pass It Down” campaign. Meals On Wheels Atlanta continues to support senior independence through meals, shelter education, and community. The organization’s hope is to continue to bring an end to senior hunger in the city where Andre 3000 was born and bred.

The holidays are always a stressful time for families in need. During this time, we frequently see celebrities donating food and clothing, their time and service and simply, lending a helping hand. However, the community we don’t see being supported often are the elderly. This was a pleasant partnership to see Andre 3000 involved in, and it was as simple as an Instagram post of his favorite family pie.

The “Quick Lil Apple Pie” recipe is comprised of four main ingredients: apple sauce, can biscuits, butter, and a pinch of salt. Only Southern families measure ingredients using “pinch,” and Andre was certain to include that detail in his special recipe.

In eight quick steps, apple pie lovers around the world could have a piece of Mr. Benjamin’s pie. In memory of his late parents, Andre 3000 graciously shares a longtime family recipe with fans in a valiant effort to assist Meals On Wheels with their “Pass It Down” campaign so that the recipe can be carried on for generations to come. Enjoy some delicious apple pie this holiday season and let us know how your pie shapes up in the comments.

