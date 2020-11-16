CLOSE
Gary’s Tea: Is Beyonce’ Showing Too Much Booty? + Ciara & Russell Wilson Release Fragrances [WATCH]

Gary is going off about Beyonce because he feels like she showed too much booty and body in her recent British Vogue magazine shoot. What do you think? Ciara and Russell Wilson just launched a pair of fragrances together just in time for the holidays.  The collection is called, R&C The Fragrance Duo in partnership with Hampton Beauty manufacturer.    

In other news, Damon Dash welcomes his 5th child into the world with his fiancée, Raquel Horn.

Beyonce , Ciara , damon dash , Russell Wilson

