Rock T’s HBCU You Know Spotlight: Lonnie Johnson, Creator Of The Super Soaker From Tuskegee University [WATCH]

Today we highlight, inventor and engineer Lonnie Johnson from Tuskegee University. Johnson is the inventor of one of the world’s most sold toys ever, the super soaker water gun. On top of being an inventor, he joined the Air Force and worked for NASA.

Tuskegee University is in Tuskegee, Alabama, and has educated notable alumni like Tom Joyner, Lionel Richie, and even George Washington Carver.

Listen to hear more about LJ from around the way, as Rock T named him.

