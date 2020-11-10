Hot Spot: Cardi B. Says Trump Supporters Tried To Burn Her House Down [WATCH]

Since the end of the election, some of the smoke has calm down. Cardi B says that Trump supporters were trying to ruin her life during this election. She says that she was being harassed through Donald Trump’s presidency that some supporters even tried to loot and burn down her house.

In other news, Swizz Beatz accidentally dropped that there is an Outkast and A Tribe Called Quest Verzuz pending.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE