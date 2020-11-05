Mississippi Voters Approve A New State Flag Over Old Confederate Banner

While some suspect there’s still a good possibility that the current president will remain in office for another four years (or longer), Mississippi is still looking to distance itself from its prejudiced past and has decided to ditch its most blatantly racist piece of history.

According to Raw Story, the people of the Hospitality State voted in a new measure that would change the state flag from that confederate battle emblem to a new banner that would feature the magnolia flower. Donald Trump and his cult of a political party aren’t gonna like that one bit.

The old flag was retired over the summer, as the US exploded with the biggest protests in decades against racism and police brutality.

The ongoing movement for racial justice in the US also prompted the removal of statues of Confederate figures, either formally removed by local governments or forcibly toppled by protesters.

The new and very much improved flag will not only bear the magnolia flower but also have “In God We Trust” written on it. Not sure if that’s enough to keep the old school southerners of Mississippi happy but it’s worth a shot.

Though we have no designs yet of what the new flag will look like, we’re sure it’s a massive improvement over what is currently being used by white supremacists and Nazis to show their loyalty to racism.

