Counselor Yunetta Spring Shares How To Deal With Election Anxiety [WATCH]

As Election Day quickly approaches, anxiety across the country is increasing. If you’re not aware, the election could be causing you or others around you anxiety which is perfectly normal. Anxiety is a feeling that happens when someone is worried about the unknown and Counselor Yunetta Spring explains ways to cope.

Some tips she recommends are to vote early, take election day off, and not have political conversations with others.

Listen to the rest of the tips that can help you prepare before and after the November 3rd election.

