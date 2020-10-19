Head-Nodding Woman Behind Donald Trump Revealed As A Failed Trump-Loving Congressional Candidate

We didn’t watch Donald Trump’s trainwreck disguised as a town hall, but those who did couldn’t but notice the one woman behind the “president” passionately nodding in agreement with every ridiculous lie he said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The woman who donned a red mask stuck out like a sore thumb, showing her support for the super-spreader-in-chief was revealed to be a failed Trump-loving congressional candidate who ran back in 2018. The Miami Herald outed the head-nodder as Mayra Joli, a native of the Dominican Republic, and revealed she flopped big time when she ran for Congress two years ago as a Trump-boot licking “Independent.” Joli hilariously was only able to get less than three percent of the vote against Rep. Donna Shalala (D-FL) and Republican Maria Elvira Salazar.

Lmaoooooooooooo this woman behind Trump is doing the most 😂 pic.twitter.com/nRUjDy4RPc — B E A N Z| Credit Your Photographer Please! (@PhotosByBeanz) October 16, 2020

After the town hall that saw moderator Savannah Guthrie pound Trump with questions he failed to answer, Joli can be heard kissing her favorite president’s butt, telling him, “We have your back!.” You see, you see, you are the best.” Trump thanked Joli, telling her, “I appreciate all the support.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

When she is not agreeing with the nonsense that Trump spews on national television or wasting people’s time by running for office, Joli is an immigration lawyer (go figure) and is Miami’s self-proclaimed ““master of selfies.”

L O L

Oh, and by the way, Biden’s town hall beat Trump’s town hall in the tv rating department. We’re sure that hurt his feelings. Just saying.

People don't even want to watch the train wreck anymore. They want leadership.https://t.co/uerPkQrzeX — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) October 16, 2020

—

Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty

RELATED NEWS:

Black Woman Says ‘Well-Known’ Pastor ‘Peed On’ Her During Delta Airlines Flight

Yeah Right: Lindsey Graham Cops Sarcasm Pleas Over “Good Old Days Of Segregation” Comment

The Black Ballot: Targeting Generation Z, Millennial Voters Ahead Of The Election

15 photos

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Head-Nodding Woman Behind Donald Trump Revealed As A Failed Trump-Loving Congressional Candidate was originally published on hiphopwired.com