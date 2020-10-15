Dr. Jason Johnson Addresses Early Voter Suppression & Ice Cube’s Platinum Plan [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Political Analyst and MSNBC contributor Dr. Jason Johnson addresses voter suppression and Ice Cube’s Platinum Plan. Johnson shared what lines are looking like in urban areas and what to expect. Johnson suggests voting in groups so that your group has a plan while your group waits. You can plan for lunch and bathroom breaks and do what it takes to cast in your vote.

Hear some ways to prepare to vote in your area.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE