Scarface Puts Out Public Call For Kidney Donor

Scarface has been in show business for over three decades and remains a favorite among Hip-Hop aficionados for good reason. The Houston legend put out a tweet this week asking for a kidney donor, which has been shared widely.

Brother Mob issued the plea via his Twitter account with specific blood type needs to boot.

“I need a kidney y’all any volunteers? B+ blood type,” the rapper born Brad Jordan wrote Wednesday (Oct. 7) afternoon. As of this writing, the tweet was shared over 4,000 times via retweets and received a similar number of likes.

Fans of ‘Face have chimed in stating they would be a match due to blood type, but of course, other screening would need to take place for a transfer to happen.

In other news, Scarface was like many other Americans who tuned in to watch Sen. Kamala Harris take on Vice President Mike Pence in last night’s vice presidential debate.

“On another note @KamalaHarris is from Oakland she can most definitely play the dozens and is a master at slinging mud…. don’t piss her off lol,” Face tweeted. He also remarked on Pence’s performance, tweeting, “He’s a way better debater than ole buddy is all I’m sayin.”

At first, some fans thought Scarface was heaping praise upon Pence after saying the vice president sounded like a “statesmen” in a now-deleted tweet but clarified his position in later messages.

“You did it too Pence and word on the streets is you is a bigot @mikepence and you @donaldjtrump you’re dad was in the klan we can’t have that in America you have failed us miserably I caught the Covid it’s not a hoax and I wasn’t up in 3 days,” he fired off.

