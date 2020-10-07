CLOSE
The Show
Hot Spot: Daniel Cameron Responds To Megan Thee Stallion’s Performance Dedicated To Breonna Taylor [WATCH]

Again, Daniel Cameron can respond to celebrities but can’t arrest the killers that murdered Breonna Taylor. On this past weekend’s Saturday Night Live show with Megan Thee Stallion, she paid homage to the black lives lost with a word to the Kentucky Attorney General. She played the audio from a press conference from Tamika Mallory, which got his attention.

Here’s what he had to say to the rapper.

Kentucky AG Has Time To Speak At RNC But Not To Charge Breonna Taylor’s Killers
Daniel Cameron , Megan Thee Stallion

