Rev. Dr. Howard-John Wesley Explains The Inspiration Behind His “Birth Of a Nation” Speech [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

If you’re no stranger to the show, you’ve heard the running clip of the “When We Don’t Vote Speech.” Rev. Dr. Howard-John Wesley of Alfred Street Baptist Church in Alexandria Virginia finally joins the show to discuss the inspiration behind his sermon about using the right to vote.

He shares why it was important for him to preach the message and what led to his viral “Birth Of a Nation” speech.

