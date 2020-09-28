Tamika Mallory Discusses The Aftermath Of The Breonna Taylor Case [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

After working tirelessly on the case of Breonna Taylor, Tamika Mallory speaks out on the aftermath of the outcome. She shares some witness details that have come out after the verdict was made.

Though the police were let free and justice was not served, Tamika Mallory shares what the community can do moving forward and what we can do next to support the family moving forward.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE