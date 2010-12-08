Alicia Keys & Hubby Swizz Beatz Adopt South African Village

Alicia Keys and her husband Swizz Beatz are giving back…the couple have adopted a village in Soweto, South Africa. In an interview with VladTV.com, Swizz explained, “We adopted…Suweto. We went there…just to film the process of a particular lady and her daughter. She’s a beautiful lady with a beautiful spirit. She’s HIV positive. We were filming the before-and-after effect of taking [certain] medications.”

The couple set up a meeting with the local government, which granted them approval to purchase containers, ultimately allowing residents access to heat and hot water. They have also started an education program for the men in Soweto in hopes that it will help them get jobs and build their village. Of the Soweto people, Beatz added, “Instead of being mad, disgruntled, ignorant [about their economic disadvantages], their vibe was like, super-Zen.”

That’s what we’re talking about!!! Nice!

Take a look:

