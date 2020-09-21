Maryland Receives Federal Funding To Fight Unemployment Fraud

Some federal funding is coming to Maryland to help crack down on unemployment fraud.

Earlier this summer, Gov. Larry Hogan said nearly 95% of suspect fraudulent claims turned out to be fraud. Since then, the Maryland Department of Labor has detected even more out-of-state and in-state fraudulent claims.

Now, the state is getting more than $2 million from the U.S. Department of Labor to fight fraud.

There is also a specific group focused on filling out fake claims, which will help save taxpayers thousands.

