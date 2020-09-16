CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Report: Big Ten Football To Return In October

Maryland v Indiana

Source: G Fiume / Getty

According to sources, the Big Ten is expected to announce Football will resume in October. In August, the Conference voted to postpone all fall sports due to concerns over COVID-19. University Presidents voted 11-3 in the August vote with only Nebraska, Ohio State, and Iowa pushing to move forward with the fall season.

The News was first reported by the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel.

October 24th is the reported return date for the conference. The timing should allow the Big Ten to be represented in the Collge Football Playoff before the announcement of teams in October.

We will have more as the news develops.

SEE ALSO:

It’s A Wrap: Cardi B & Her W.A.P. File For Divorce From Offset, Twitter Has Plenty of Thoughts

LA Sheriff Asks LeBron James To Double Reward For Man Who Shot Deputies

How Much Is Black Life Worth? Breonna Taylor ‘Murder’ Settlement Is Reached As Her Killers Remain Free

Washington Football Team Names Jason Wright As 1st Black Team President
17 photos
 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Report: Big Ten Football To Return In October  was originally published on theteam980.com

big ten , Football

More From Rickey Smiley Show
Videos
Get All Videos
Register to Vote
One Vote: Register to Vote
Close